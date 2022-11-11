Hy-Vee Stores serve up free breakfast for veterans
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses are offering up special deals in appreciation for their service.
Hy-Vee is one of them. Our crew stopped by the West Circle Drive location Friday morning.
Per tradition, the grocery chain served up a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.
“We always get the Thank-yous from the veterans. We can never do enough to thank them. It’s just a feel good day,” Store manager, Heather Geariety said.
Veterans and military members can also get a 15% discount on their Hy-Vee grocery purchases.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.