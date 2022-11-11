Hy-Vee Stores serve up free breakfast for veterans

Veterans and active-duty military members enjoy breakfast and a discount at Hy-Vee
Veterans and active-duty military members enjoy breakfast and a discount at Hy-Vee(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses are offering up special deals in appreciation for their service.

Hy-Vee is one of them. Our crew stopped by the West Circle Drive location Friday morning.

Per tradition, the grocery chain served up a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.

“We always get the Thank-yous from the veterans. We can never do enough to thank them. It’s just a feel good day,” Store manager, Heather Geariety said.

Veterans and military members can also get a 15% discount on their Hy-Vee grocery purchases.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
American flag on a black background. Veterans Day. honoring all who served. 11 november.
LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area
Bloc voting in Rochester school board elections
The future of non-partisan races in Rochester
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

Latest News

Red Lobster® is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw to veterans,...
Veterans Day food discounts on Midwest Access
Jonathan Esparza, 30.
Police looking for help finding missing man
$1.6 million dollar facility opening in Rochester for homelessness
$1.6 million dollar project for homelessness opening
Uptick of RSV cases in Olmsted County
RSV cases see uptick in Olmsted County