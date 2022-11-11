Hy-Vee Stores serve up free breakfast for veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses are offering up special deals in appreciation for their service.

Hy-Vee is one of them. Our crew stopped by the West Circle Drive location Friday morning.

Per tradition, the grocery chain served up a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.

“We always get the Thank-yous from the veterans. We can never do enough to thank them. It’s just a feel good day,” Store manager, Heather Geariety said.

Veterans and military members can also get a 15% discount on their Hy-Vee grocery purchases.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.