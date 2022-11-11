Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office design contest for truck tailgate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is inviting high school students in the county to submit their art for a drawing contest.

The winning design will go on the tailgate of the Office’s new community engagement squad truck.

The Sheriff’s Office community engagement coordinator came up with the idea for the contest after the office had to order a new truck. The Office wanted to put a mural on the back of the truck depicting community engagement but needed some help on the design.

The Sheriff Office says they are looking for a design that incorporates law enforcement and the community working together.

Entries can be turned in to the school’s student resource officers or emailed to the email you see on your screen.

“When people see that, I want them to think, “Wow, there’s certainly a talented young adult, but when they put more thought into it than just being able to draw that picture if you will. They really put thought into how this brings our community together,” Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said.

The winner will not only get their design on the truck, but also get a ride to school in an emergency response vehicle and a ride in the new truck in a local parade next summer. The deadline to apply is December 2.

