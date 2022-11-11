A frigid Friday with flurries; the weekend looks brighter, but still cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It feels like winter has started early in our area as harsh winds have delivered the coldest air mass of the season to our area and we’re dealing with temperatures much colder than what is typical for November. Thick clouds, raw winds, and some snow flurries are adding to the wintry theme today as the storm system that swept through the region on Thursday continues to slowly pull away to the east. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees today with northwest winds occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

Clouds will hang around tonight with more flurries in the area and low temperatures will be around 20 degrees. Wind chill levels tonight will be in the single digits.

We’ll enjoy a little more sunshine at times on Saturday, but winds will remain fairly brisk and flurries will linger in the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 30 degrees with wind chill values around 20.

Sunday will be sunnier and less windy. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Clouds will thicken Monday as a storm system approaches from the west. Light snow will be possible starting in the evening and continuing into Tuesday. Minor snowfall accumulation will be possible on Tuesday and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

A few flurries will hang around for Wednesday with just a few breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

We’ll have sunshine for a big part of the day next Thursday before clouds thicken ahead of an approaching storm system and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s. There will be a chance of snow next Friday and potentially Friday night with some accumulation possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

We’ll have sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-20s, which is more typical of January than mid-November, next weekend.

