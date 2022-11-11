Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home; police asking help in finding owner

Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
By WABI Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an abandoned dog.

According to the Caribou Police Department, officers recently found a dog in the closet of a home that was recently purchased.

“As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time,” Caribou police wrote on social media.

The department said the house has been empty for a while, and the animal hasn’t received proper care.

Authorities said the dog appears to have been left at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before the home’s purchase.

Caribou police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 207-493-3301 as they take care of the animal.

