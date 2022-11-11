Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing...
FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes
American flag on a black background. Veterans Day. honoring all who served. 11 november.
LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area
Bloc voting in Rochester school board elections
The future of non-partisan races in Rochester
A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor of her town after receiving the most votes as a...
Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

Latest News

Veterans and active-duty military members enjoy breakfast and a discount at Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee Stores serve up free breakfast for veterans
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Red Lobster® is offering a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw to veterans,...
Veterans Day food discounts on Midwest Access
President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi address reporters at the COP27...
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change