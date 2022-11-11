Cold temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm weather stretch in November is now completely gone. A cold air mass will sit over the upper Midwest for the next 2-3 weeks. This could bring multiple chances of light snow to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Tonight’s forecast:

Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 20s and upper teens with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the NW around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph at times. Wind chills could reach the single digits by early Saturday morning.

Weekend outlook:

High temperatures Saturday will be around the lower 30s and upper 20s. Winds will stay strong out of the northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Overnight lows Saturday will drop into the middle teens with wind chills in the single digits Sunday morning. Winds finally calm a bit on Sunday with winds out switching to the NE in the afternoon. Winds will be around 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly sunny skies.

Snow chances:

We are tracking another weather-maker for early next week. Right now, light snow will be possible Monday and Tuesday of next week. We’ll keep an eye on this system through the weekend.

Cold temperatures will continue through all of next week. Highs will drop into the middle 20s by late next week. Enjoy the cold!

