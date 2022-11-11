Adrian Washington headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Adrian Washington is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 in Rochester.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

According to Goonie’s Comedy Club, Adrian is originally from Greenville, MS, but St. Cloud, MN has been home most of his life.

He has over 18 years under his belt, his improv style of comedy makes Adrian a crowd favorite wherever he goes, because you’ll never see the same show twice. He was named " Comic of the Year” for 2021, by MN Comedy.

Adrian’s performed on many world renowned stages all over the nation, including a tour in Canada. Most recently he performed at the Target Center Stadium and Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles.

With his resume still growing, he’s already worked with some of the best in the business. Including, Donnell Rawlings, Eddie Griffin, Mike Epps and Steveo from Jackass to name a few. Adrian also started his own company 1Mic Ent in 2012. 1Mic books local and national comics to perform for any occasion.

As a fan of comedy, Adrian knew the importance of giving other comedians a chance to be on stage. You can check out his podcast, Comedy & Kinfolk, it’s available on most streaming platforms.

