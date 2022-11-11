$1.6 million dollar project for homelessness opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gearing up for the grand opening of the new The Landing facility Saturday morning, Thursday saw volunteers participate in a training session. The Landing says the purpose of the training, to guide volunteers with navigating how to help with the trauma of homelessness.

That inherent trauma, the co-founder of the landing reminding that homelessness is but a mere few steps away for all.

“It could be a traffic accident, it could be a major financial incident in their lives, it could be illness, there are a lot of things that can bring you out to this,” Dan Fifield co-founder and president said. “You just have to understand that they are human’s just like us. They are just in a completely different set of circumstances, and they just need our love and support to get out of it.”

Every day of the week, the landing will offer a warm place to stay and provide laundry, access to medical care, social workers and showers.

