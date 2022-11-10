Wintry-like temperatures are here

Below-average temps could continue through Thanksgiving
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Well, we have had a good run with warm temperatures this November so far and that will come to an end Thursday night. High temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 60s Thursday just before a cold front brought us back to reality.

Cold Front Strength
Cold Front Strength(KTTC)

We will have near a 30-35° from our high-temperature Thursday to our high on Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through the day on Friday. This will be the first time this season that Rochester will have a high temperature below 32°.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Friday won’t be the only day where high temperatures are expected to stay below 32°. Highs Saturday through next Wednesday will hover right around the freezing point.

Long term temp outlook
Long term temp outlook(KTTC)

I have more bad news for you too. The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has below-average temperatures across Minnesota and Iowa all the way through Thanksgiving.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Norton
Kim Norton re-elected as Rochester Mayor
TREE
Wabasha teen air-lifted to hospital after fall from tree stand
rochester public schools logo
Rochester Public Schools races in the general election
Rochester City Council Members election results

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Falling temps today; frigid weather will linger for several days
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 5:30 AM half-hour of KTTC News...
Strong storm chances and falling temperatures today; winter weather will linger for several days
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 5:30 AM half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather