Wintry-like temperatures are here

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Well, we have had a good run with warm temperatures this November so far and that will come to an end Thursday night. High temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 60s Thursday just before a cold front brought us back to reality.

Cold Front Strength (KTTC)

We will have near a 30-35° from our high-temperature Thursday to our high on Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through the day on Friday. This will be the first time this season that Rochester will have a high temperature below 32°.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Friday won’t be the only day where high temperatures are expected to stay below 32°. Highs Saturday through next Wednesday will hover right around the freezing point.

Long term temp outlook (KTTC)

I have more bad news for you too. The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has below-average temperatures across Minnesota and Iowa all the way through Thanksgiving.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

