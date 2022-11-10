Veterans Day Discounts on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service by offering a Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw – available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant – with a valid military ID or proof of service between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Our friends from Red Lobster joined Midwest Access Thursday to show off the meal offered on Veterans Day.

Other Deals

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. When dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active military members and their spouses receive a free hot brewed coffee on November 11.

Charleys Philly Steaks: Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on November 11. In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Crooked Pint Ale House: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11 at participating locations.

Denny’s: On November 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Famous Dave’s: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and choice of side on November 11. When ordering online, use code ‘VETERAN’ to receive the discount. Must present valid proof of service at pickup. Not valid for Call-In Orders or Delivery.

Hy-Vee: Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast on November 11 between 6 and 10 am. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases on November 11. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Fogo de Chão: Veterans and active-duty personnel get 50% off their meal on November 11.

Starbucks -- As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Ruby Tuesday: Active-duty and retired military get a free Garden Bar on November 11.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 am.

Perkins -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on November 11 with valid ID.

Full list of Veteran’s Day discounts from Military.com.

Click Here for list of Veterans Day events in our area.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.