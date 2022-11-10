Strong storm chances and falling temperatures today; winter weather will linger for several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting our Thursday on a very mild note as a very warm air mass lingers in the region ahead of a potent cold front that is poised to bring an end to this warm spell. Gusty south winds are pumping in warmth and moisture, setting the stage for more showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Temps will fall this afternoon behind a cold front that will trigger midday thunderstorms in the area. (KTTC)

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible around lunchtime today as a cold front moves through the area. (KTTC)

While severe weather remains a possibility today, the overall threat has diminished somewhat, so we’re no longer in a First alert situation today. Still, the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area rated at level one of five in its daily outlook, suggesting that damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out in the strongest storms. The best chances for that type of activity will be from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM today while the front traverses the local area. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s just before lunchtime before falling off throughout the afternoon in the wake of the front. Readings will be in the 40s by sunset with gusty west winds reaching 35 miles per hour, adding an extra chill to the air.

Wind chill values will drop to freezing levels later today. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will fall to the 20s by midnight and then hover in the low 20s until Friday morning. Winds will still be a bit breezy, gusting to 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the single digits and low teens.

A few snow showers and flurries will develop behind the departing storm system with mostly cloudy skies and raw northwest winds in the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 30 degrees with wind chill values in the teens for the most part.

We'll have showers and perhaps some severe thunderstorms in the area today. Light snow showers or flurries will be possible Friday and a couple of times next week. (KTTC)

The weekend looks frigid as well, but not quite as breezy. We’ll have breaks of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 20s. Sunday looks a little sunnier and less breezy and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

We'll have snow showers or flurries in the area on Friday and again a couple of times next week as wintry weather looks to take hold of the area. (KTTC)

A couple of weak disturbances will move through the region next week, possibly bringing flurries or very light snow showers to the area. The best chances will be early in the day Monday and again on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s through Thursday before dropping to the mid-20s next Friday and for the following weekend.

High temps will be at or below the freezing mark for the next week or more. (KTTC)

