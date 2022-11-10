Senate Republicans elect Mark Johnson as leader

Mark Johnson
Mark Johnson(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Senate Republicans elected Senator Mark Johnson (R- East Grand Forks) as their Minority Leader Thursday to guide the caucus during the next session.

“Senate Republicans are focused on delivering for Minnesotans,” Johnson said. “The historic surplus should go back to the people. Crime is keeping too many people living in fear in their own homes. Democrats ran on tax cuts and supporting law enforcement and we will hold them accountable to their promises.”

Senators Julia Coleman (R- Waconia), Justin Eichorn (R- Grand Rapids), Karin Housley (R- Stillwater), and Bill Weber (R- Luverne) will serve on the Senate Republican Leadership team.

A Deputy Leader and another Assistant Leader will be named later.

