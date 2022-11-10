Rochester Public Schools conducts phone surveys

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) wants to hear from you about how the district can best serve the community in the years to come.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 10 you may get a call for a telephone survey. It’s being conducted by Morris Leatherman Company - a national survey research firm.

Even residents who don’t have school-age children will be asked for their input.

People will be asked about what they feel is working in the district and areas for improvement.

RPS is asking for input to determine current and future needs within the RPS community.

“Hearing directly from the community is vitally important to the success of Rochester Public Schools, and this is one of many avenues that we are utilizing to gather feedback,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Our hope is that we can use this data to drive decisions made in the future. I encourage anyone who is contacted to please take the time to complete the survey.”

Individual responses will be held strictly confidential by Morris Leatherman Company. Only summaries of the entire sample will be reported to RPS.

