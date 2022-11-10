Nuero Hospitality House moving operations to local hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local nonprofit and hotel are teaming up to provide affordable and comfortable housing for Mayo Clinic neurological patients and their caregivers.

Wednesday, The Neuro Hospitality House officially launched its partnership with Inns at Centerstone.

The Neuro House welcomed their first guests in 2013 and provided services out of a single-family home near downtown Rochester.

Back in April, they moved out of the house and started their collaboration with Centerstone, a hotel on the edge of downtown.

After the pandemic, staff members realized the original home was no longer serving their needs. They could house only six to seven people per day and the home wasn’t handicap accessible.

Wednesday, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at Centerstone to announce the change.

Neuro House staff members say the move will allow the organization to serve more patients and caregivers every year.

”One of the main missions that we have here is to grow our community and our connectedness for our patients who are here receiving treatment so it’s our hope in the future to be able to expand our programming and really provide that sense of community for our patients by hosting pizza nights, family nights, and/or having programming for them as well,” Neuro Hospitality House board president Stephanie Fisher said.

The Neuro House almost entirely ran by volunteers and is in need of help. Find out how you can help here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.