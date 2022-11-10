NAMI Southeast Minnesota to move locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Minnesota is moving from its North Broadway location.

According to NAMI, it will move on Nov. 30 and will reopen in its new office space at 2746 Superior Dr NW, Suite 110 in Rochester on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

The organization will not have a physical office presence in December but is committed to continuing to provide responsive, high-quality services during the transition.

“The last few years have affirmed the growing need for NAMI to support individuals with mental health conditions and their families, provide education to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental illness, and advocate for a better mental health system for all. Our current space cannot accommodate the expansion that’s underway to address these needs,” Mathew Bjorngaard, NAMI Southeast Minnesota executive director said.

From December 1st to January 2nd, NAMI staff will be available via phone and email only.

Meetings are by appointment only and will occur within the community as staff will be working remotely.

All support groups will meet as scheduled, with in-person Connection Support Groups on December 14th and 28th occurring at alternate locations.

