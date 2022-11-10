Mayo, Lourdes Athletes Excited to Sign on National Signing Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local athletes moved one step closer to college athletics on Wednesday.

At Mayo, five athletes signed to play college athletics. Left-handed pitcher, Ian Regal, signed to play college baseball at the University of Nebraska. Volleyball and track star, Hannah Hanson, signed to play both sports at Division II Biola (CA). Regal and Hanson were joined by Tiegan Mancuso (Winona State softball), Maria Winter (Upper Iowa volleyball), and Mason Leimbeck (UW-LaCrosse baseball) at the dais.

National Signing Day means a lot to the athletes, who have worked tirelessly to earn their spots at the next level.

“It feels really good to just get it out of the way,” said Regal. “Everything is set in stone now, just focus on getting ready for next year, first year at Nebraska. Get big and get ready to go.”

“Sports are a huge part of my life,” said Hanson. “For me to be able to play two of them in college is super great. It means I get to continue doing two of them. I don’t have to stop doing one. I’m really excited about that.”

Over at Lourdes High School, three Eagles signed their pledges to play college basketball next season.

Ella Hopkins signed with Gonzaga, Vivica Bretton signed with Winona State, and Emily Bowron signed with Gustavus. After the ceremony, our cameras caught up with Hopkins to talk about her pledge to the ‘Zags.

“I’ve always had Gonzaga in the back of my mind because my parents and brother go there,” said Hopkins. “I’ve been talking to them for like a year, then they offered me the position and I knew that was my top choice. As soon as they offered me, a day later I committed. I just visited there a couple weeks ago, so that made it more realistic to me, but definitely today it set in more.”

