A look inside Rochester’s Community Food Response organization

Rochester(KTTc)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wondering what happens to restaurant’s leftovers? One Rochester organization is working to answer that question for a good cause. The Community Food Response (CFR) is a nonprofit that collects donated food from restaurants and supermarkets that would otherwise be thrown out, and gives them to those who need.

“We feel that we are meeting a need in town,” said CFR Board President Jeanne Thorson.

Volunteers help pick up, package, and hand out the food. The CFR runs its operations from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. They drop off food at Rochester’s Salvation Army campus.

“We hope down the road that we might serve as an operational model for other organizations to do the same thing,” Thorson said.

Those interested in volunteering can click this link.

