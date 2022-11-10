LIST: Veterans Day events in our Area

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

There are many events and observances across the area.

Below is a list of events. We will update it as we learn of more.

Friday, Nov. 11

River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rochester will be honoring our vets. American Legion Post 92 will host a flag ceremony followed by a program led by Pro Medica Hospice. Music, and pinning and certificates will be presented to each vet.

All Hy-Vee locations will honor Veterans Day by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6-10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

At 1:15 p.m., the Lewiston-Altura High School will be hosting a free veterans day lunch to interact with students. A program will start at 2 p.m. with guest speakers including Gene Pelowski, Jeremey Miller, Brad Finstad, David J. Bear and Steve Drazowski.

The Mason City Transit system is offering free rides on Veterans Day for all active military and veterans, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency services personnel to thank them for their service to our country and community.

The Mason City Veterans Memorial Association is holding its annual ceremony with assembly and program at 10:30 a.m. at Central Park.

There will be a program and free breakfast, open to the public at the International Event Center in Rochester , near the airport. There will be a free breakfast served, courtesy of Powers Ventures, from 8:30-10 a.m., followed by the program from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pacelli Catholic Schools in Austin is hosting a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. at the All Saints Arena Gym.

Austin VFW 1216 is holding a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m.

125 Live in Rochester is honoring our veterans from 10-11 a.m. The quilters will be gifting handmade quilts to two veterans.

The Plainview Legion Auxiliary Unit 179 invites all Veterans & Active-Duty military members to enjoy coffee & donuts at Plainview American Legion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free coffee, donuts and rolls at VFW Clear Lake in Clear Lake, Iowa from 8-11 a.m.

Five West in Rochester is offering a free meal for veterans all day.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Veterans Ball at Charlies Eatery & Pub in Rochester from 5-11 p.m.

