I-90 westbound Marion Rest Area to close Nov. 14-18 to install water treatment system

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The westbound Interstate 90 Marion Rest Area will temporarily close Monday, Nov. 14 for crews to install a new water treatment system.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the rest area will be closed at 7 a.m. and will reopen by Friday, Nov. 18. If work is completed sooner, the rest area will open then.

The rest area is at mile marker 222, west of the Highway 42 exit to Eyota, about 3.5 miles east of the Highway 52 exit to Rochester.

The next rest area after Marion is Oakland Woods Rest Area at mile marker 171 west of Austin.

Check out all of the MnDOT construction projects in the region at MnDOT’s website here.

