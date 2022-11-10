Girls on the Run 5K in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Girls on the Run has programs that inspire girls of all backgrounds to build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills. There is a 5K in Rochester this weekend.

Organizers joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more.

Event: Rochester - Girls on the Run Minnesota Fall 5K

When: Saturday, November 12th at 9 a.m.

Where: St. Mary’s University - Rochester Campus

Find more 5K details here.

