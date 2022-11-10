The future of non-partisan races in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Looking through the election results from the Rochester Public Schools, school board race reveals three of the four candidates had the same percentage of the vote at 62%. What that means for non-partisan races, Chad Israelson Rochester Community and Technical College professor says is a growing trend of partisanship.

“Technically, non-partisan but of course it’s becoming more and more partisan, whether you put a D or an R by your name it’s becoming increasingly that way,” Israelson said.

This election cycle saw the formation of the bloc also known as “4 your children.” Who they say align in conservative values. What a voting bloc entails is a deliberate political approach.

“Voting blocs are not inherently good or bad,” Israelson said. “It’s just a strategic method. It makes it easier to get elected potentially. But it also makes it easier to say, oh, we all probably have a neighbor where you look at the signs and you either say that’s who I’m voting for or oh that’s not who I am voting for.”

Jean Marvin says part of that lock-step nature though is not inherently accurate for how school boards operate.

“We can’t meet together ahead of time and make up our minds, that is breaking open meeting laws, any discussion we have on these issues everybody can listen to,” Jean Marvin school board seat five member said. “It keeps board members nationwide honest and certainly, allows for a lot of input.”

But for Rochester residents looking to non-partisan races to remain that way, Israelson says that may just not be the case.

“In two or three years, there could and there will be different issues but until the climate changes until we become maybe if we ever do again, but I would say for the immediate future we will see more of this kind of thing,” said Israelson.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.