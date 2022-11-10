Forager Brewing offering Thanksgiving dinners to-go
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the Forager Brewery culinary team wants to make it a little less stressful.
Forager is offering a limited quantity of Thanksgiving dinners to-go on a first-come first-serve basis.
The meal costs $130 and serves four people. It consists of sage and maple-glazed turkey, scalloped potatoes, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole, baked soft rolls, and pumpkin pie.
Instructions for re-heating all of the items will be included.
Customers must pick up the feast on Wednesday, November 23, between 12-9 p.m. at Forager Brewery.
To order a Thanksgiving dinner to-go, click here.
