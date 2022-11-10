Forager Brewing offering Thanksgiving dinners to-go

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the Forager Brewery culinary team wants to make it a little less stressful.

Forager is offering a limited quantity of Thanksgiving dinners to-go on a first-come first-serve basis.

The meal costs $130 and serves four people. It consists of sage and maple-glazed turkey, scalloped potatoes, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole, baked soft rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Instructions for re-heating all of the items will be included.

Customers must pick up the feast on Wednesday, November 23, between 12-9 p.m. at Forager Brewery.

To order a Thanksgiving dinner to-go, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 General Election results
Kim Norton
Kim Norton re-elected as Rochester Mayor
TREE
Wabasha teen air-lifted to hospital after fall from tree stand
rochester public schools logo
Rochester Public Schools races in the general election
Rochester City Council Members election results

Latest News

Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go
Forager Brewing Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go
Blood donation
Win a private dining experience after donating blood
rochester public schools logo
Rochester Public Schools races in the general election
Rochester City Council Members election results