Forager Brewing offering Thanksgiving dinners to-go

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the Forager Brewery culinary team wants to make it a little less stressful.

Forager is offering a limited quantity of Thanksgiving dinners to-go on a first-come first-serve basis.

The meal costs $130 and serves four people. It consists of sage and maple-glazed turkey, scalloped potatoes, traditional stuffing, green bean casserole, baked soft rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Instructions for re-heating all of the items will be included.

Customers must pick up the feast on Wednesday, November 23, between 12-9 p.m. at Forager Brewery.

To order a Thanksgiving dinner to-go, click here.

