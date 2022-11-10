Falling temps today; frigid weather will linger for several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold front we’ve been talking about for the past few days is moving through the area today, unleashing some very cold air on the area with the help of some harsh west winds. Rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible until mid to late this afternoon along and behind that front, but the severe weather risk appears to be east of our local area. Temperatures will drop from the 50s and 60s in some spots to the 30s and 40s through the course of the afternoon. Those gusty west winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times, adding an extra chill to the air.

Temperatures tonight will fall to the 20s by midnight and then hover in the low 20s until Friday morning. Winds will still be a bit breezy, gusting to 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the single digits and low teens.

A few snow showers and flurries will develop behind the departing storm system with mostly cloudy skies and raw northwest winds in the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 30 degrees with wind chill values in the teens for the most part.

The weekend looks frigid as well, but not quite as breezy. We’ll have breaks of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 20s. Sunday looks a little sunnier and less breezy and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

A couple of weak disturbances will move through the region next week, possibly bringing flurries or very light snow showers to the area. The best chances will be early in the day Monday and again on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s through Thursday before dropping to the mid-20s next Friday and for the following weekend.

Temperatures will be colder than the seasonal average for more than a week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.