Empty Bowls in Harmony is back Sunday, November 13

Event for local food bank(Harmony Empty Bowls)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – Harmony’s Empty Bowls event is taking once again, after a hiatus due to COVID-19, on Sunday, November 13. The event will be at the Harmony Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amy Bishop is one of the event organizers and she says they are expecting more than a dozen different soups. Guests get an artisan bowl with their soup, and they can take the bowl home with them.

Restaurants from Harmony and other Fillmore County communities will be donating the soups. The bread, likewise, is being donated by bakeries and restaurants from around the region.

The money raised at this event goes to the Fillmore County Food Shelf in Preston.

Learn more about the event at the Empty Bowls-Harmony Facebook page.

KTTC visited EarthBound Designs Pottery Studio. This Rochester studio donated several bowls for the event.

