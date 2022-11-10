DIY Project: Porch Pots

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lynelle Webb-O’Neil, owner at Everyday Bouquets, joined Midwest Access Thursday to share how to make a porch pot.

She gave some tips to show host Kamie Roesler ahead of Everyday Bouquets Holiday Market on November 12 and 13. The Market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Everyday Bouquets is located at 4636 Sandywood Ct SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

If you would like to test your luck at making a porch pot, Webb-O’Neil teaches classes. Dates available are Monday and Tuesday, Nov 21 and 22 and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 28, 29 and 30. She asks that you just call or text to find a time that works for you 507-251-1550.

Classes are at her shop. She asks that you bring a pot filled with dirt.

The cost is $74 and includes the sales tax and everything you need to complete your pot.

