Creating Hope 4 Cambodia fundraiser in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This Saturday is the 13th Annual Creating Hope 4 Cambodia Fundraiser event. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is a handmade market featuring local artisans, small business vendors and donated handcrafted goods.

This fundraiser supports ministries related to those affected by the sex trade in Cambodia. Many children in Cambodia quit school after 5th grade and begin to work to support their families. Uneducated children are preyed upon by sex traffickers.

This fundraiser will be at Christ Community Church located at 4400 55th Street NW.

