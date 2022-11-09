Win a private dining experience after donating blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is asking people to consider giving one hour of time to donate blood for a chance to win a private dining experience.

Annually the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program has seen a decrease in blood donations during the months of November and December. However, for those seeking care in Olmsted County the need for blood transfusions does not subside.

As an added incentive to donate blood, all donors from November 9-23, 2022 will be entered into a drawing to win a private dining experience at a local restaurant.

Anyone 16 years and older can donate for the promotion.

There are two donation sites:

Mayo Clinic Hilton Building, First Floor 210 2nd St. SW Rochester, MN 55902

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus Joseph Building, Main Floor, Room M-86 1216 Second St. SW Rochester, MN 55902

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center will be closed on November 24 and will be open until 2 p.m. on November 25.

Donors should fill out the raffle ballot at check-in on the day of donation to enter to win.

The winner will be announced Nov. 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.