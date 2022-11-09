Wabasha teen air-lifted to hospital after fall from tree stand

MODENA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A 16-year-old boy was air-lifted to a hospital after falling about 20-feet from his tree stand.

According to Buffalo County sheriff’s Office, it received a call at 1:03 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 from Garret Pavelka of Wabasha that he had fallen out of his tree stand and that he was laying on a field edge on the ridgetop where his vehicle was parked.

Pavelka was hunting near a residence in the township of Modena. He told first responders that he was climbing into his tree stand when a limb that he was holding broke.

First responders located Pavelka and he was air-lifted from the scene with suspected minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Durand Ambulance, Nelson Fire Department and Mayo Helicopter all assisted.

