Shed fire in SE Rochester causes $25-30K in damages

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a structure fire in southeast Rochester Tuesday night.

According to RFD, a man returned to his home on 40th Street SE after dinner at a nearby neighbor’s house and discovered that his woodshed, which also housed his home wood burner had started on fire.

He called authorities and when firefighters arrived they found a 20′x20″ shed that was heavily on fire.

Firefighters pulled hoses and quickly knocked down the fire using water and foam, but the shed contained a large amount of firewood so crews remained on scene for over an hour to make sure all fire was extinguished.

The woodshed and wood burner are considered a total loss. The damage estimate is $25,000-$30,000.

The fire was contained to just the shed although there were other buildings nearby.

There were no injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire Department also assisted on scene.

