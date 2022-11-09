Rochester Public Schools races in the general election

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There were four Rochester Public School Board Member positions that were on the ballot for Rochester residents in the general election Tuesday.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday these are the results:

School Board Member Position 2

Justin M. Cook 59%

Rae Parker 41%

School Board Member Position 4

Julie Workman 63%

John Whelan 37%

School Board Member Position 5

Jean Marvin 56%

Kimberly Rishavy 44%

School Board Member Position 6

Cathy Nathan 61%

Elena Niehoff 39%

KTTC will add updates as they become available.

