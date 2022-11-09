Rochester police arrest 6 men with prostitution related crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police arrested 6 men Tuesday and are charging them with prostitution related crimes.

Three of the men are from Rochester and the other three are form outside the city.

They are facing charges of engaging in prostitution in a public place.

Right now, Investigators say there is no human trafficking charges being brought up.

Authorities say they do this occasionally throughout the year to keep the city of Rochester safe.

