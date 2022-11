Rochester City Council Members election results

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There were three Rochester City Council Member positions on the general election ballot on Tuesday.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday these are the results:

Council Member City of Rochester Ward 5

Shaun C. Palmer 75%

Saida Omar 25%

Council Member City of Rochester Ward 1

Patrick Keane 71%

Andy Hemenway 29%

Council Member City of Rochester Ward 3

Norman Wahl 0%

Vangie Castro 0%

