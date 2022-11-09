Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said President Joe Biden is taking the country in the wrong direction.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will spend another four years in office after voters overwhelmingly supported her in Tuesday’s election.

See the latest Election 2022 results here

Reynolds will be back in office for a second full term with Adam Gregg serving as lieutenant governor. Both took office in May 2017 after former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to China.

The race was significantly less competitive than in 2018, when Reynolds beat then-Democratic-candidate Fred Hubbell by only 2.8%. Public opinion polling averages showed Reynolds with a double-digit lead for most of the campaign season, which played out by the time votes were counted.

Reynolds emphasized her leadership choices during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, fiscal record including tax cuts and budget surpluses, as well as conservative credentials on topics like abortion as cornerstones of her campaign.

Reynolds’ term formally begins on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Baby Jonathan Cibanau
Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital
Vote generic
Voting guide for the Nov. 8 general election

Latest News

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 General Election results
TREE
Wabasha teen air-lifted to hospital after fall from tree stand
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northwest Rochester last night.
Home break in and burglary in NW Rochester
British actor Leslie Phillips is pictured in this photo from July 20, 2011. The actor, best...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Carry On’ star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies