The Landing needs volunteers
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Landing is in need of volunteers to help give back to the community.
The Landing is a resource-based, non-profit organization that provides assistance, guidance and support to those facing homelessness.
They’ll be holding two volunteer informational and training sessions this week.
The first will be on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the second will be Friday at 6 p.m.
You can sign up to volunteer or learn more about the Landing here.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.