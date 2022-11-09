The Landing needs volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Landing is in need of volunteers to help give back to the community.

The Landing is a resource-based, non-profit organization that provides assistance, guidance and support to those facing homelessness.

They’ll be holding two volunteer informational and training sessions this week.

The first will be on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the second will be Friday at 6 p.m.

You can sign up to volunteer or learn more about the Landing here.

