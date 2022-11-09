Grassley extends Senate service to eight terms after defeating Franken

Chuck Grassley
Chuck Grassley(Scotty Smith, InvestigateTV)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will add to his already record-holding tenure as Iowa’s longest-serving senator with an additional term, according to projections.

See the latest Election 2022 results here

It was Grassley’s closest election for the Senate seat since unseating Democrat John Culver in 1980. In that year, he beat Culver by 7.8%. Since then, the closest contest was against Patty Judge in 2016, when he still won by a quite-comfortable 24.4%.

Grassley held off a strong challenge from Franken, outpacing a net-negative approval rating for the first time in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in mid-October. Despite some single-digit public polling leads, most political analysts considered the race to be a likely win for the Republican.

Grassley’s campaign used his long years of experience as a positive, despite attacks from Franken’s campaign, touting his annual 99-county tour of the state and his positions on important Senate committees. Grassley also used his credentials as a farmer and support for issues important to farmers in the state as a key tentpole for his reelection.

The new U.S. Senate will be sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

