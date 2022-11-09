First Alert Day Thursday: Isolated strong storms and a big temperature drop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day is still in place for Thursday morning and afternoon. A strong weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest which could lead to some isolated strong storms and a quick temperature drop.

A level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk is in place for areas in orange above. Recent model runs have placed the best chance of thunderstorm development east of I-35. Severe weather is expected to stay isolated because of the current timeframe we’re looking at. Timing for storms will be in the late morning and early afternoon Thursday which is a little uncommon. We are keeping a “First Alert Day” in place for the storm threat and the big temperature drop we will see in the afternoon.

The main threat with storms Thursday will be the possibility of strong winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out along the front edge of the system.

Temperatures will fall through the afternoon as a strong cold front moves across the region. Winds will shift from the south to the west with some gusts in the afternoon reaching near 40 mph.

Overnight lows Thursday night could reach into the lower 20s and upper teens.

After this cold front moves across the region, our weather-pattern will be stuck in a cold trend through the next week or so. High temperatures this weekend will be well below average with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This trend will continue into late next week.

