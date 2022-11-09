First Alert Day Thursday: Isolated strong storms and a big temperature drop

Isolated storm chance late Thursday morning and early afternoon
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day is still in place for Thursday morning and afternoon. A strong weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest which could lead to some isolated strong storms and a quick temperature drop.

First alert day graphic
First alert day graphic(KTTC)

A level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk is in place for areas in orange above. Recent model runs have placed the best chance of thunderstorm development east of I-35. Severe weather is expected to stay isolated because of the current timeframe we’re looking at. Timing for storms will be in the late morning and early afternoon Thursday which is a little uncommon. We are keeping a “First Alert Day” in place for the storm threat and the big temperature drop we will see in the afternoon.

Threats for Thursday
Threats for Thursday(KTTC)

The main threat with storms Thursday will be the possibility of strong winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out along the front edge of the system.

Weather Timeline Thursday
Weather Timeline Thursday(KTTC)

Temperatures will fall through the afternoon as a strong cold front moves across the region. Winds will shift from the south to the west with some gusts in the afternoon reaching near 40 mph.

Temp planner Thursday
Temp planner Thursday(KTTC)

Overnight lows Thursday night could reach into the lower 20s and upper teens.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

After this cold front moves across the region, our weather-pattern will be stuck in a cold trend through the next week or so. High temperatures this weekend will be well below average with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This trend will continue into late next week.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022 graphic
Decision 2022 General Election results
Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
Kim Norton
Kim Norton re-elected as Rochester Mayor
TREE
Wabasha teen air-lifted to hospital after fall from tree stand
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Minnesota

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Day Thursday; Frigid Weather This Weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Day Thursday; Frigid weather Friday and this weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather