First Alert Day Thursday; Frigid Weather This Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air continues to blow into the region ahead of a potent storm system that is approaching from the west, setting the stage for a windy, warm, and wet stretch of weather for the next day or so. We’ll have breaks of sunshine with spotty showers late in the day and for the evening hours. Even with only a few breaks of sunshine, temperatures will reach the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. That’s only a few degrees from record territory for this date and 20 degrees above the seasonal average. Winds will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour, though, so it may feel slightly cooler than the 60s at times.

We'll have gusty winds and some late afternoon and evening showers. A rumble of thunder will be possible in the evening. (KTTC)

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area this evening and especially later in the night. Temperatures will hover in the low 60 throughout the night with gusty south winds reaching 35 miles per hour at times.

Severe weather will be a major concern in our area on Thursday as thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front that will be moving in from the west. The primary timing for severe weather will be from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM as that line moves from west to east in the area. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible, especially from Austin, Charles City, and Rochester to the east. Tomorrow will be a First Alert Day because of the elevated severe threat. Our area will be at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s Outlook. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with south winds around 35 miles per hour at times.

Strong to severe storms will be possible from mid-morning to early afternoon on Thursday with damaging winds and tornadoes as the primary concerns. (KTTC)

We'll have scattered thunderstorms, some of which may become strong to severe on Thursday. Temps will fall sharply in the afternoon behind a cold front. (KTTC)

Cold air will immediately blow into the area behind the cold front starting early in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 30s by sunset and readings in the mid-20s are expected throughout the evening. Gusty west and then northwest winds will create wind chill values in the single digits and teens Thursday night.

Wind chill values will drop from the 60s to the teens from midday Thursday to the late evening. (KTTC)

Raw winds and snow flurries will make for a wintry Friday as cold air continues to pour into the area behind the departing storm system. High temperatures will be around 30 degrees and wind chill values will be in the teens.

We’ll have breaks of sunshine Saturday with brisk winds and high temperatures in the upper 20s and Sunday looks sunnier and less windy and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Strong storms will be possible Thursday along a midday cold front. Temps will be much colder after that for the next week or more. (KTTC)

After some more of that frigid sunshine Monday, there will be a chance of light snow showers or flurries next Tuesday with temperatures in the low 30s.

After a couple of days in frigid sunshine next Wednesday and Thursday, another storm system will bring a chance for some light snow again late next Friday, and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s from Wednesday through the following weekend.

Temps will drop late on Thursday and remain cold for the next week or longer. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.