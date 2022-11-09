Community Food Response gives back to Rochester

Community Food Response gives back to Rochester
Community Food Response gives back to Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Community Food Response is a non-profit volunteer-led organization that provides already prepared food to those in need.

The organization collects food from places like restaurants and hospitals to cut down on food waste.

It distributes meals three times a week and is based in the Salvation Army building.

Noah Caplan visited there Tuesday to learn more, watch below:

Learn more about it here.

