Chester Woods Park lottery deer hunt closure

Chester Woods Park entrance sign(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Parks Division will close Chester Woods Regional Park for the management shotgun deer hunt season November 19, 2022 to November 27, 2022.

According to Olmsted County, the purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

Forty hunters are selected by lottery and each will be required to obtain at least one disease management harvest tag allowing the taking of additional antlerless deer.

Chester Woods Park will re-open at 5 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022.

If you have any questions, contact Olmsted County Public Works Department at (507) 328-7070.

