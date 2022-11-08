Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers.

An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. It also says Yaker posted Facebook messages threatening the governor.

A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker's because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010.

A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him.

Evers, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.