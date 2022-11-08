Record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing results delayed

(KTTC) – The $1.9 billion Powerball Monday was delayed due to technical difficulties.

The drawing has reached a record high, an estimated $1.90 billion. That means a cash payout of $929.1 million.

Monday night things got sticky when Powerball released a statement saying the record-drawing had been delayed “due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

The drawing was supposed to take place at 9:59 p.m. Central. There is no set time for the drawing to take place.

When the results come in, you can find them here.

