Record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing results delayed
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KTTC) – The $1.9 billion Powerball Monday was delayed due to technical difficulties.
The drawing has reached a record high, an estimated $1.90 billion. That means a cash payout of $929.1 million.
Monday night things got sticky when Powerball released a statement saying the record-drawing had been delayed “due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”
The drawing was supposed to take place at 9:59 p.m. Central. There is no set time for the drawing to take place.
When the results come in, you can find them here.
