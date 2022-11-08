Mild temps with severe weather possible in the midweek; A cold, December-like weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As a large storm system from the Plains bears down on the area this week, we’re expecting some wild, changeable weather for the next few days. First, gusty south winds today will work to pull in some mild air. We’ll have partly sunny skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the low 50s. Frequent gusts from 25 to 30 miles per hour will certainly add an extra chill to the air, so at best our wind chill values will be in the low 40s.

A few isolated showers will develop just after sunset and will spread eastward through the evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening before climbing to the low 50s late in the night. South winds will continue to reach 30 miles per hour at times.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Wednesday, even without much sunshine in the area. Again, it will be those south winds working to pull in the warmth that will help temperatures climb to unseasonably mild levels. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible, especially in the morning hours.

Thursday is looking slightly warmer, but also wetter. We’ll have scattered showers in the area with a chance for widespread, possibly strong thunderstorms in the afternoon along an approaching cold front. The storm Prediction Center has indicated that our entire area will be at level two of five in its daily severe weather outlook. Damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes will be the primary concerns. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with south winds gusting to around 30 miles per hour.

Cold air will blow into the region Thursday night and temperatures will take quite a tumble. Expect morning high temperatures on Friday in the low 30s with readings hovering in the mid-20s for the bulk of the day. A strong northwest wind will keep wind chill values in the teens and a few flurries will be possible throughout the day to add yet another wintry element to the mix.

We’ll have breaks of sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-20s and some gusty, cold winds. Sunday will be slightly sunnier and a bit less breezy and high temperatures will again only be in the 20s.

This frigid air mass looks to stick around for next week as well with a few snow showers on Tuesday and otherwise cold, sunny days that will feature high temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s.

