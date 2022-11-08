Home break in and burglary in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northwest Rochester last night.

Between 9:30 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. a 31-year-old man’s house on the 400 block of Zumbro Drive NW was broken into.

The side door of the garage showed forced entry with several items misplaced.

The door connecting the garage to the house was unlocked and the home looked to be rifled through as well.

Rochester Police Department says several of the victim’s tools were missing, as well as a motorcycle trailer and VR headset that was said to be inside the house.

Authorities say the estimated loss is just over $6,000.

