First Alert Day: Isolated strong storms Thursday afternoon

Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A strong weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest late Wednesday into Thursday. SE MN and NE IA will be in the “warm sector” which means we’re looking at the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

First Alert Day strong storms Thursday
First Alert Day strong storms Thursday

A level 2 out of 5 threat of severe weather stretches from Goodhue County south through Iowa and into Missouri. The current timeframe we’re looking at for storm development looks to be late morning and early afternoon.

Severe threats Thursday
Severe threats Thursday

All threats are in play for Thursday morning and afternoon. Right now, damaging winds look to be the main threat with this possible long line of storms. The overall tornado threat is a little unknown at this time. I see the threat level for tornadoes to be more low-to-possible with these quick-moving storms.

Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals

I mentioned earlier that SE MN and N IA would be in the “warm sector” with this next system. The “cold sector” region is looking at heavy snowfall. Amounts could reach near 12-24″ in some areas in North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

Temperatures will take a big hit Friday with high temperatures dropping nearly 30-35 degrees. Highs will stay in the lower 30s and upper 20s through the late next week.

Nick

