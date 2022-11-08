Aaron Carter autopsy results deferred pending additional investigation

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Autopsy results for Aaron Carter are being deferred until further investigation.

The 34-year-old singer’s body was found inside his home in Lancaster, California over the weekend.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was done on Sunday, but the coroner’s office said additional studies are needed before a cause of death is confirmed.

Aaron Carter was the younger brother of Nick Carter, who is a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
Several Kasson businesses and properties a total loss after overnight fire
MN Powerball
Record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing results delayed
Baby Jonathan Cibanau
Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital
Vote generic
Voting guide for the Nov. 8 general election
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Latest News

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing