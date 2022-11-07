Voting guide for the Nov. 8 general election

Vote generic
Vote generic(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

People are eligible to vote if they are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and have resided in Minnesota for a minimum of 20 days before the election. Any voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted must re-register.

Register to vote on Election Day

  • If you need to re-register or are not registered to vote, you can register at your designated polling location on Election Day. Information on what you need to bring can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Find your Election Day polling location

Sample ballot and candidate information

Getting results

  • Since 2010, all absentee ballots are processed and counted centrally at the Olmsted County Elections Office. Election results at the polling place will be the vote totals for in-person voters who went to the polls on Election Day. The vote totals of the in-person polling place voters and the vote totals of the absentee voters will be merged into one unofficial vote total for the precinct before being posted to election websites.
  • To access results, visit the Secretary of State’s website: www.mnvotes.org. As a reminder, election results are never final until canvassing is completed.

More information

For the latest election updates and further details about voting in Olmsted County and the City of Rochester, Minnesota, including links to online tools, visit the following sites:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Kasson, Minnesota
Fire crews work to put out Kasson fire
Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
Baby Jonathan Cibanau
Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital
Rochester Fire Department
Family pet dies in Rochester fire
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut, bought properties

Latest News

FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising...
Noem, Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race
Scott Jensen makes campaign stop in Faribault
Scott Jensen makes visit to Faribault ahead of midterm elections
Meet the Goodhue County candidates
Meet the Goodhue County candidates