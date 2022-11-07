Voting guide for the Nov. 8 general election

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

People are eligible to vote if they are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and have resided in Minnesota for a minimum of 20 days before the election. Any voters who have moved or changed their name since they last voted must re-register.

Register to vote on Election Day

If you need to re-register or are not registered to vote, you can register at your designated polling location on Election Day. Information on what you need to bring can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website

Find your Election Day polling location

Sample ballot and candidate information

Voters can download their sample ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State website . Candidates and questions appearing on the ballot will be listed.

Getting results

Since 2010, all absentee ballots are processed and counted centrally at the Olmsted County Elections Office. Election results at the polling place will be the vote totals for in-person voters who went to the polls on Election Day. The vote totals of the in-person polling place voters and the vote totals of the absentee voters will be merged into one unofficial vote total for the precinct before being posted to election websites.

To access results, visit the Secretary of State’s website: www.mnvotes.org . As a reminder, election results are never final until canvassing is completed.

More information

For the latest election updates and further details about voting in Olmsted County and the City of Rochester, Minnesota, including links to online tools, visit the following sites:

Olmsted County: www.olmstedcounty.gov/vote

City of Rochester: www.rochestermn.gov/vote

Minnesota Secretary of State: www.mnvotes.org

