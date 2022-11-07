Unsettled weather pattern this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a pretty interesting weather pattern setting up for late this week. Showers, thunderstorms, and even snow showers will be possible through Friday evening. Then we could see temperatures drop nearly 40 degrees from Thursday to Saturday.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s with clearing skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-15 mph with some gusts reaching near 20 mph by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be slightly above seasonal averages. Temperatures should warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the southeast around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph at times. Rain chances will move into the region by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Precip chances this week (KTTC)

Our unsettled weather pattern really starts to take shape by Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will climb into the middle 60s with strong southerly winds. Winds could gust near 30-35 mph through the day on Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through Wednesday evening. The main weather-maker this week will move into the upper Midwest late Wednesday through Thursday. This could bring thunderstorms and even heavy snowfall to the upper Midwest.

Thursday's storm outlook (KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas in orange that could see isolated strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening. It does look like we’ll stay in the “warm sector” Thursday, which means the heavy snowfall should stay well to our west and northwest Wednesday through Friday. Winter Storm Watches are already in effect for some portions of the Dakotas. Right now, that appears to be where the heaviest snow will stay.

Temperature outlooks (KTTC)

The biggest impact we will feel from this weather-maker will be the lasting cold behind it. The temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center through the 21st don’t look the best! High temperatures by the weekend will drop into the middle 20s with overnight lows falling into the lower teens. This pattern might last for the next 2 weeks across the upper Midwest.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

