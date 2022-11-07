Some Rochester Public Transit routes to see changes Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit is making minor adjustments to the schedules of five weekday routes starting Monday.

According to RPT, the changes will improve operations and increase frequency on some routes.

The changes include the following:

New schedule in effect Monday for Route 116. All trips and times have been adjusted on that route. Some additional small changes go into effect on Monday.

ROUTE 116: The schedule for all trips has been adjusted to achieve service every 30 minutes during peak times and every 60 minutes during midday.

ROUTE 412: Departure location at the Downtown Transit Center is changed to southbound 2 Ave SW just south of 2 St SW (Stand H on RPT maps).

ROUTE 418: Small schedule adjustment to two time points on all trips to match conditions and improve reliability.

ROUTE 250X: Adjust schedule so the morning departures from RCTC are more evenly spaced—approximately one trip every 15 minutes.

ROUTE 560X: Adding one trip in each direction at the end of the morning peak period to better serve late morning commuters to downtown.

