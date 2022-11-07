Some Rochester Public Transit routes to see changes Monday

Rochester Public Transit
Rochester Public Transit(FREE TO USE)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit is making minor adjustments to the schedules of five weekday routes starting Monday.

According to RPT, the changes will improve operations and increase frequency on some routes.

The changes include the following:

New schedule in effect Monday for Route 116. All trips and times have been adjusted on that route. Some additional small changes go into effect on Monday.

ROUTE 116: The schedule for all trips has been adjusted to achieve service every 30 minutes during peak times and every 60 minutes during midday.

ROUTE 412: Departure location at the Downtown Transit Center is changed to southbound 2 Ave SW just south of 2 St SW (Stand H on RPT maps).

ROUTE 418: Small schedule adjustment to two time points on all trips to match conditions and improve reliability.

ROUTE 250X: Adjust schedule so the morning departures from RCTC are more evenly spaced—approximately one trip every 15 minutes.

ROUTE 560X: Adding one trip in each direction at the end of the morning peak period to better serve late morning commuters to downtown.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Rochester Fire Department
Family pet dies in Rochester fire
Roadhouse Car Condos
New high-end car condos in Rochester

Latest News

Chip Shots Rochester
Pints and Paddles fundraiser aimed to raise $30,000
Charges filed in school violence threats
Mason City Police investigate school threat, arrest suspect
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center