Seasonably cool today, but huge temperature swings are in store this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a bright, but chilly note as strong high pressure settles into the region from the northwest, bringing sunshine to the area for much of the day and a light northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 40s this afternoon which is fairly typical for early November.

Cloud cover will slowly thicken late in the day ahead of a warm front that will be approaching from the west. Temperatures will fall into the 30s this evening and then level off around 30 degrees late in the night. If you get a chance, you may want to get up early Tuesday to check out the full lunar eclipse in the western sky before the moon sets. The eclipse will occur between 4:17 AM and 5:42 AM Tuesday.

Warm air will blow into the region Tuesday on gusty southeast winds behind a warm front. With occasional sunshine in the area, high temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 50s. A few light rain showers will be possible late in the afternoon and evening.

We’ll have a few light showers in the area on Wednesday and Thursday with a rumble of thunder or two also possible. With a few breaks of sunshine between showers, temperatures will warm into the low and mid-60s. South winds will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour, helping pump in the warmth.

The coldest air of the season will pour in on Friday in the wake of the midweek storm system. We’ll have some breaks of sunshine with some light snow showers in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 30s and a raw breeze.

There’s a chance we’ll have some minor accumulation or a “dusting” of snow Friday night and Saturday with high temperatures in the 20s. Sunday will be sunnier, but still cold with high temperatures in the mid-20s.

