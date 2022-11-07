Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester baby is back home after spending more than one year in the hospital.

Baby Jonathan Cibanau was born three months early in 2021. His parents, along with three siblings are immigrants from Congo.

Jonathan struggled with breathing on his own needed to be on a ventilator, he was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 14 months.

He slowly got stronger and now he is home. He still requires a feeding tube.

The family held a celebration Sunday with members of their church, who they leaned on to get through this difficult time.

“Thank God for that, since I have nice people around me,” Jonathan’s mother Carine Kitenge said. “And my church, everybody is present for supporting me and my family. I thank God for that.”

For information on helping the family, contact The Rochester Covenant Church.

