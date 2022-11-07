Rochester baby returns home after 14 months in hospital

Baby Jonathan Cibanau
Baby Jonathan Cibanau(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester baby is back home after spending more than one year in the hospital.

Baby Jonathan Cibanau was born three months early in 2021. His parents, along with three siblings are immigrants from Congo.

Jonathan struggled with breathing on his own needed to be on a ventilator, he was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 14 months.

He slowly got stronger and now he is home. He still requires a feeding tube.

The family held a celebration Sunday with members of their church, who they leaned on to get through this difficult time.

“Thank God for that, since I have nice people around me,” Jonathan’s mother Carine Kitenge said. “And my church, everybody is present for supporting me and my family. I thank God for that.”

For information on helping the family, contact The Rochester Covenant Church.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election judge investigation
Rochester Police investigating two local election judges
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
police lights
One girl injured after fight in Stewartville High School parking lot
Rochester Fire Department
Family pet dies in Rochester fire
Roadhouse Car Condos
New high-end car condos in Rochester

Latest News

Iowa National Guard Troops
Community rallies around Iowa National Guard troops ahead of deployment
Rochester Public Transit
Some Rochester Public Transit routes to see changes Monday
Chip Shots Rochester
Pints and Paddles fundraiser aimed to raise $30,000
Charges filed in school violence threats
Mason City Police investigate school threat, arrest suspect